Internet Computer Price Tops $3.12 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00011160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $14.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,761,385 coins and its circulating supply is 445,571,783 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

