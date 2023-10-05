Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 2.8%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 68,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 82,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quarterhill Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Quarterhill

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$161.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22.

In other news, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Stories

