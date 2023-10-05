Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.02 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.76). Approximately 257,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 284,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.75).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,618.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.91.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

