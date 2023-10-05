Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 73,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.74 million, a PE ratio of -641.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

