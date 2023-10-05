Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Down 1.5%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 65,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 50,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,838,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

