Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Down 1.5%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 65,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 50,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
