Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading Down 1.2%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 7,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $193.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Dividend Announcement

About Malaga Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

