Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.55). 7,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($9.50).

Pollen Street Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £507.26 million and a PE ratio of 975.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 790 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 787.43.

Pollen Street Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

