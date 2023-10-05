Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Up 3.6%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €93.70 ($98.63) and last traded at €90.95 ($95.74). 58,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.80 ($92.42).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.67.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

