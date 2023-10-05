Wrapped HBAR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $94,069.68 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $94,069.68 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,991.04171 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04850015 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $111,029.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.