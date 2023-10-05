EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading 0.4% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.39. 15,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 11,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.04.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 130.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of C$4.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.2170754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

