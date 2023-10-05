Uniswap Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $60.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00015462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00231435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.29543875 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 817 active market(s) with $64,220,290.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

