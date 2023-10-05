Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0413

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $269.96 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.74 or 0.05870726 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04129261 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,245,231.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

