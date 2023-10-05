Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.58

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 802769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

