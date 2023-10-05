Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.95

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.95 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 552830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

