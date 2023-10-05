Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 90725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.41 million during the quarter. Titan Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.28% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.