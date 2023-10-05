Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 41026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$102.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.83 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.5477855 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.