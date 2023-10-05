International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.43

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 235851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $585.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

