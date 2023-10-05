RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.08

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 72625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.91.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

