Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.51

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 46467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

