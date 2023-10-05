iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.80

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.80 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 30529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 130.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

