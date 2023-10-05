Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.38

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 289625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.