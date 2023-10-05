Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.12

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 90137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

