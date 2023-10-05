PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.57

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 184335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).
