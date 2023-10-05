MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.66

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 19905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
MTN Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.
About MTN Group
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.
