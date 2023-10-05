Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,170,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 510,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 33.94.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

