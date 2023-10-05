High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.66

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 8027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The firm has a market cap of C$357.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.68.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of C$341.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8302829 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,397.63. Insiders bought a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $275,691 over the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

