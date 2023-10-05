Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.21

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$48.21 and last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 200734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.10. The stock has a market cap of C$38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 4.7800718 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.89%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.