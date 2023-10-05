American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $108.42

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.42 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 396816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 372.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

