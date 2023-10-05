Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.43

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 847346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

