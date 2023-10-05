Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rosslyn Data Technologies

In other Rosslyn Data Technologies news, insider James Appleby purchased 21,000,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($253,837.79). Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

