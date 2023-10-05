Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPXSF. UBS Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($145.05) to £113 ($136.59) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £119 ($143.84) to £113 ($136.59) in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.91.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

