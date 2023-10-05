Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.00 and last traded at $101.17, with a volume of 2390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

Li Ning Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.08.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $1.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

