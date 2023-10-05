Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.92

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 2390250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

