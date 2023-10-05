Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.23

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 298875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

CHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.91.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$408.53 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3902027 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

