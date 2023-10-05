Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.65 and last traded at $161.93. 585,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,143,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Stephens boosted their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Celsius Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Celsius's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

