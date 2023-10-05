Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $109.64

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$109.64 and last traded at C$109.84, with a volume of 1781076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.58.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.07.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.8920135 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.