Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $203.50

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203.50 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.53), with a volume of 251666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($2.82).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Frontier Developments Stock Down 1.1 %
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
