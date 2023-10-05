Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.60

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 500460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.10 ($0.81).

Picton Property Income Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £367.99 million, a P/E ratio of -413.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

