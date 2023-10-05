Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 392,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 700,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Repay Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $602.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,396 shares of company stock worth $1,050,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Repay by 5,714.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.