NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.00

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 1891892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.03).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.