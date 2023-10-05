boohoo group (LON:BOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.77

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.93 ($0.36), with a volume of 31972736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.58 ($0.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 18.50 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

The stock has a market cap of £372.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.10.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

