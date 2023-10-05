Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.06 ($0.57), with a volume of 19136585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OBD

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 10.4 %

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £74.31 million, a P/E ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.23.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.