Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.06 ($0.57), with a volume of 19136585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
