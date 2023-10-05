Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.56. 489,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,240,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

FLNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

