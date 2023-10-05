United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Up 3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. 7,958,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,709,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.