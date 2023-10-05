Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.68. 581,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,796,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,985 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

