Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 300,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 193,133 shares.The stock last traded at $67.90 and had previously closed at $72.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,409. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after acquiring an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

