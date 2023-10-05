Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $134.60

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.60 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 425595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.80 ($1.67).

Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £522.57 million, a PE ratio of -363.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.31.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

