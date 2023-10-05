Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.53

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 14542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 647.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

