Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.01. Valneva shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,732 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $757.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

