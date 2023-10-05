VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.89

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 43583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

