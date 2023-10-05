VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.89

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 43583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
